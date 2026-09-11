Rohit Pawar escalates attack on MPSC chairman

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday escalated his attack on MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. In a 34-page presentation made at Pune’s Patrakar Bhavan, Pawar alleged that Bhimanwar was involved in various ‘scams’ during his previous tenure as Maharashtra’s transport commissioner.

Pawar’s attack comes amid protests by MPSC aspirants demanding Bhimanwar’s resignation. MPSC cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector, Group-B posts in the Food and Drug Administration department in August after an inquiry revealed the paper had been leaked.

“In 2016, Bhimanwar was promoted to IAS. One, you can directly join IAS, the other option is if you are in the (state) revenue department there is 33% reservation. Of that 33%, 10% is reserved for other departments. By chance, (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis had four private secretaries. From 2014 to 2019, three have become IAS officers. One of them is Bhimanwar,” Pawar alleged.