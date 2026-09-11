Rohit Pawar escalates attack on MPSC chairman

Bhimanwar refutes allegations, terms them personal, politically motivated

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 11, 2026 12:34 AM IST
Rohit Pawar escalates attack on MPSC chairman, Rohit Pawar on MPSC chairman, MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, Rohit Pawar, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsNCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar
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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday escalated his attack on MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. In a 34-page presentation made at Pune’s Patrakar Bhavan, Pawar alleged that Bhimanwar was involved in various ‘scams’ during his previous tenure as Maharashtra’s transport commissioner.

Pawar’s attack comes amid protests by MPSC aspirants demanding Bhimanwar’s resignation. MPSC cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector, Group-B posts in the Food and Drug Administration department in August after an inquiry revealed the paper had been leaked.

“In 2016, Bhimanwar was promoted to IAS. One, you can directly join IAS, the other option is if you are in the (state) revenue department there is 33% reservation. Of that 33%, 10% is reserved for other departments. By chance, (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis had four private secretaries. From 2014 to 2019, three have become IAS officers. One of them is Bhimanwar,” Pawar alleged.

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Pawar alleged there were scams in procurements of HSRP numberplates, interceptors for vehicles, and GPRS kits while Bhimanwar was transport commissioner.

“Our political opponents will say these allegations have not been proven. But the allegations are there, right? So why keep a person against whom there are allegations as MPSC chief,” he said.

Bhimanwar has refuted allegations against him in the paper leak case. In a statement on Monday, he said, “Unfounded allegations are being repeatedly levelled against me over the MPSC paper leak incident. A self-explanatory statement addressing this matter was issued on September 2. I have already clarified that the sequence of events concerning the leak of the question paper for the Drug Inspector examination predates my assumption of office… I am deeply distressed that, despite the facts being clarified, personal and politically motivated allegations aimed at tarnishing my reputation continue to be made against me.”

A massive protest was held demanding the resignation of Bhimanwar in Pune on Monday. Aspirants have demanded action on their demands or warned of a ‘Jantar Mantar’ style protest.

 

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Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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