Rohit Pawar ends hunger strike after Maharashtra assures meeting on farm loan waiver

Pawar had been protesting against a provision that bars farmers who had availed of the 2019 loan waiver from being eligible for the current scheme. (File Photo/Facebook)

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar ended his hunger strike Sunday night after Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan assured him that the state government would convene a meeting before June 22 to address farmers’ demands on the contentious loan waiver scheme.

Pawar launched his indefinite fast last Friday, demanding a blanket farm loan waiver and the scrapping of conditions attached to the state’s recently announced debt relief scheme. He argued that these conditions would leave millions of distressed farmers without any relief.

“The state government is positive about addressing farmers’ concerns. We will hold a meeting before June 22 to discuss constructively and work towards resolving them,” Mahajan said after visiting the protest site in Pandharpur and holding discussions with Pawar, during which he also spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the phone.