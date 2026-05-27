Rohit Pawar to CM: What happened to CBI probe into Ajit’s death?

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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been aggressively pursuing the matter related to Ajit Pawar’s death in plane crash, on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis what actions have been taken by him on the former’s demands in the last two and half months.
“Tomorrow marks four months since Ajitdada’s accident. While speaking in the legislative assembly, you promised to hunt down the culprits even from the netherworld, to follow up with Amit Shah Saheb regarding a CBI inquiry, and to transfer the Zero FIR registered in Karnataka to Maharashtra. It has been two and a half months since you gave your word; you yourself should explain what actions have been taken during these two and a half months,” the MLA said in a social media post on Wednesday.
Stating that Fadnavis must insist on a CBI probe, Rohit said, “The Chief Minister must have had numerous meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saheb over the last two and a half months. If you have not raised the issue of a CBI inquiry yet, you must insist on it during today’s meeting. If NCP ministers are present, they should also follow up on this. Whether a friend is alive or not, friendship always remains alive—this is the sentiment of the common people. One cannot help but wonder if this sentiment is different for political figures,” Rohit said.
As for the CID inquiry, Rohit Pawar said it was unclear what the CID is doing. “When I went to the CID office on the 28th, the investigating officer was not even present. I emailed several new pieces of evidence to them and delivered a letter in person, but there has been no response. Looking at the investigation the CID is conducting in the Ajitdada accident case, one would have to call such an ineffective agency a useless burden. Regardless, I have requested time from the CID office and will visit tomorrow at 10:30 AM. Perhaps if the CID office does not understand the language of constitutional methods, it will have to be told in a different language,” he said.
In March, Rohit Pawar had got an FIR registered in Benguluru in Karnataka where the Congress rules. He did so after failing to get the FIR registered in Maharashtra. He had been alleging negligence in connection with the air crash in which Ajit Pawar was killed, but the
Maharashtra police refused to register the complaint, forcing him to approach Karnataka police to get the zero FIR in Bengaluru.