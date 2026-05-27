Rohit Pawar to CM: What happened to CBI probe into Ajit’s death?

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been aggressively pursuing the matter related to Ajit Pawar’s death in plane crash, on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis what actions have been taken by him on the former’s demands in the last two and half months.

“Tomorrow marks four months since Ajitdada’s accident. While speaking in the legislative assembly, you promised to hunt down the culprits even from the netherworld, to follow up with Amit Shah Saheb regarding a CBI inquiry, and to transfer the Zero FIR registered in Karnataka to Maharashtra. It has been two and a half months since you gave your word; you yourself should explain what actions have been taken during these two and a half months,” the MLA said in a social media post on Wednesday.