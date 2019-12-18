Rockefeller Foundation teams up with biz group over health initiative

(From left): Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group, Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group and Director, Piramal Swasthya and Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation. (From left): Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group, Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group and Director, Piramal Swasthya and Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation.

The Rockefeller Foundation on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute, the healthcare initiative of Piramal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of business conglomerate Piramal Group, to ensure universal health coverage, in accordance with the central government’s plan.

Dr Swati Piramal, vice chairperson, Piramal Group, and director, Piramal Swasthya, told The Indian Express that in the initial stages, the partnership will leverage digital technology to reduce preventable deaths among mothers and children living in aspirational districts and tribal areas.

The maternal mortality rate in India is 122 deaths per 100,000 live births, while it is even higher in tribal communities. Other health indicators, like infant mortality rates, child malnutrition rates and incidence of malaria and tuberculosis, are much higher among tribal communities than the general population, Piramal said.

The Piramal Swasthya and Rockefeller teams will be working closely with the Centre on building primary health innovations and scaling them through policy interventions.

Dr Rajiv Shah, director of The Rockefeller Foundation, said the partnership focuses on five of the 25 aspirational districts that are mentored by NITI Aayog. They are also part of the 117 aspirational districts identified by the Centre as having urgent health and development needs.

Piramal Swasthya is operational in 21 states in India through 35 innovative public health care delivery programmes and has served more than 11.2 crore beneficiaries so far, Piramal said, adding that the partnership will strengthen healthcare systems by integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence for evidence-based decision making.

“We will focus on developing novel approaches for using digital technology including mobile communications, predictive analytics, AI and machine learning, to deliver primary health care services to vulnerable people in their communities. Assessing how vital information on community health can be better collected and analysed through digital tools will also help the Centre make real time decisions about targeting health resources,” Shah added.

