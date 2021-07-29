Roche launches approved treatment for SMA patients Evrysdi

To ensure every patient gets access to this disease modifying therapy, Roche will announce its patient support program for Evrysdi. (Reuters)

Roche on Thursday announced the launch of Evrysdi (risdiplam), an approved treatment in India for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients.

Evrysdi was first approved by the US FDA in August 2020. It is today available in India within 11 months of the US approval. Since its launch, over 4,000 SMA patients across 50-plus countries have benefitted from Evrysdi, an official statement issued on Thursday, has said.

SMA is a severe, progressive rare neuromuscular disease that can be fatal. It affects approximately one in 10,000 live births globally and one in 7,744 live births in India and is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality.

It is caused by a mutation of the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene, which leads to a deficiency of SMN protein. Depending on the type of SMA, an individual’s physical strength and their ability to walk, eat or breathe can be significantly diminished or lost.

Evrysdi is administered daily at home orally and is designed to treat SMA by increasing production of the survival motor neuron (SMN) protein. It is approved for the treatment of SMA in adults and children two months of age and older.

V Simpson Emmanuel, CEO and managing director, Roche Pharma India said, “Today heralds a new journey of hope as we are all coming together to add color into the lives of SMA patients in India with the launch of Evrysdi.”

Patient support program (PSP) to drive access

To ensure every patient gets access to this disease modifying therapy, Roche will announce its patient support program (PSP) for Evrysdi. Through this programme, in the first two years of treatment, Roche will provide three bottles free for every two bottles bought by the patient. From the third year onwards, Roche will provide two bottles free for every one bottle bought by the patient. Patients and caregivers can call 1800-202-4755 for information on the PSP program.