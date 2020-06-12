Robot to screen passengers at Pune Railway Station for Covid-19

Captain Arjun is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera (pan, tilt, zoom camera) and one dome camera. (ANI Photo) Captain Arjun is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera (pan, tilt, zoom camera) and one dome camera. (ANI Photo)

The Railway Protection Force in Pune (RPF) launched a robot on Friday, christened Captain Arjun, to aid its personnel in screening and surveying suspected Covid-19 cases at Pune Railway Station when they board or de-board trains.

“The Robotic Captain Arjun will protect passengers and staff from any possible infection and its surveillance will provide enhanced security,” said Sanjeev Mittal, general manager, Central Railway.

The robot was inaugurated in an online ceremony attended by, among others, Arun Kumar, director general RPF, Atul Pathak, principal chief security commissioner and Renu Sharma, divisional railway manager, Pune.

Captain Arjun is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera (pan, tilt, zoom camera) and one dome camera. The cameras use AI algorithms to track suspicious and antisocial activity, have an in-built siren, motion activated spotlight H-264 processor and in-built internal storage for recording in case there is a network failure. Captain Arjun does thermal screening and records the temperature in a digital display panel with a response time of 0.5 seconds and if the temperature is higher than the reference range, it sounds an abnormal automatic alarm.

The robot adopts a two-way communication mode, voice and video, and also speaks in the local language. It has speakers to spread awareness messages on Covid-19. Captain Arjun also has a sensor-based sanitiser and mask dispenser and can move. The robot has a floor sanitisation facility with battery backup. It has rugged wheels that support all kinds of surfaces.

Bohra, who conceptulised the use of such a robot at the railway station, said, “High infection rates among multiple segments of people across the world have hampered efforts to tackle Covid-19, which prompted us to consider robotic screening. Captain Arjun can be deployed for multiple uses and it is an effective element in station access control and will augment the station security plan.”

The success of this AI-enabled robot will give enough protective cover to passengers while undergoing screening with no manual encounters, officials said. At the same time, its surveillance feature ex expected to be a deterrent to any unusual occurrences and will ensure security on the railway premises, officials said.

