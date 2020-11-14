Robin Hood Army and Bengali Welfare Committee conduct donation drive

Nearly 250 kits, which included traditional ladoo, namkeen and Diwali faral, were distributed at labour camps and schools in Akurdi and Ravet.

In collaboration with the Robin Hood Army, Pune, the Bengali Welfare Committee conducted a donation drive on the occasion of Diwali on Friday. Nearly 250 kits, which included traditional ladoo, namkeen and Diwali faral, were distributed at labour camps and schools in Akurdi and Ravet.

“The Bengali Welfare Committee has been associated with the Robin Hood Army for almost a year now. For Diwali, we decided to spread the festivities among people through the donation drive. Apart from the Diwali sweet and savoury items, we also gave sarees to women and gifts to children of the schools,” said Shouvik Dey, general secretary of Bengali Welfare Committee.

