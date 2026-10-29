Robbery of Rs 30 lakhs registered as ‘bag missing’ case, Pune police cop suspended

A senior Pune City Police police officer has been suspended for recording a daylight robbery of Rs 30 lakhs as a minor bag missing case, officials said. Commissioner of Pune City Police Amitesh Kumar has suspended the officer.

The incident of robbery was reported on October 7. But the police registered a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Market Yard police station on Wednesday.

As per the FIR, Shravan Devasi (22) and Ganpat Devasi (18), both working for a private firm in Market Yard, were riding a two-wheeler with a bag carrying Rs 30 lakhs in cash on the afternoon of October 7.