Robbery of Rs 30 lakhs registered as ‘bag missing’ case, Pune police cop suspended

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A senior Pune City Police police officer has been suspended for recording a daylight robbery of Rs 30 lakhs as a minor bag missing case, officials said. Commissioner of Pune City Police Amitesh Kumar has suspended the officer.
The incident of robbery was reported on October 7. But the police registered a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Market Yard police station on Wednesday.
As per the FIR, Shravan Devasi (22) and Ganpat Devasi (18), both working for a private firm in Market Yard, were riding a two-wheeler with a bag carrying Rs 30 lakhs in cash on the afternoon of October 7.
But, around 1.15 pm, five men on two motorcycles intercepted the scooter, on Shivneri Road in Market Yard.
They allegedly spewed some spray on the face of Shravan and Ganpat, snatched the cash bag and escaped from the spot. Police said workers informed their employer Rakesh Parihariya about the incident, who further contacted the police.
A team of Marketyard police station initiated a probe into the incident. But the police refused to file a robbery case. Instead, a case of bag missing was registered on October 9.
Meanwhile, the Swargate police station team arrested two persons while probing a separate case of robbery of a businessman in Salisbury Park area.
During interrogation, these two suspects allegedly admitted to robbing Rs 30 lakhs from Shravan and Ganpat in Market Yard on October 7.
But the Market Yard police station had registered the robbery case.
So the police commissioner initiated departmental action and suspended a police inspector at the Market Yard police station for dereliction of duty.
Also, after nearly 20 days after the offence took place, police accepted the complaint by Shravan Devasi and registered an FIR of robbery at the Market Yard police station, against five persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 310 (2). Assistant police inspector Basavraj Mali is investigating this case.