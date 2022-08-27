Robbers open fire, loot cash worth Rs 3.6 crore from car on Pune-Solapur highway

Four unidentified men opened fire at a four wheeler on the Pune-Solapur highway and looted a cash of about Rs 3.6 crores in the early hours of Friday. Bhaveshkumar Patel (40), a resident of Mumbai and native of Gujrat, lodged an FIR at the Indapur police station of Pune rural police in connection with the incident.

Police said the complainant and his aide Vijaybhai, both Angadias (a private courier service system), were heading towards Pune in a four-wheeler with the money.

According to the complaint, around 2.30 am, the vehicle slowed down at a speed breaker at Varkute Budruk village in Indapur taluka, on the Pune Solapur highway. At this point, four armed men tried to stop the vehicle. Patel tried to escape from the spot by speeding the vehicle towards Pune. However, the robbers chased down the four-wheeler in another car. One of the robbers then fired at Patel’s car, intercepting it.

“The probe, so far, has revealed that the looted cash belonged to the Angadias, who transport money and other valuables from place to place. We have formed ten teams for investigating this case,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh Ingle said.