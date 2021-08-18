Robbers attack woman with sharp weapon, snatch gold chain at Pune’s Bopdev Ghat

Three unidentified persons attacked a woman with a sharp weapon and stole her gold chain at Bopdev Ghat in Pune. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the woman and her friend were returning from the ghat.

The woman’s friend has lodged the first information report (FIR) at Kondhwa police station.

Police said the robbers allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, leaving her injured. They also snatched her gold chain worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 1000 from her friend.

The robbers then escaped from the spot. On receiving information, a team of Kondhwa police station visited the crime scene. The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said attempts are on to identify and arrest the robbers.