Robbers attack employees at petrol pump in Pune’s Narhe, flee with Rs 20k

Three people were injured after they were attacked with the blunt side of an axe during an armed robbery by two masked suspects at a petrol pump in Pune’s Narhe area early on Tuesday, the police said. The suspect decamped with Rs 20,400 in cash, they added.
The incident took place around 1.30 am at the petrol pump located at Bhumkar Chowk in Narhe when the filling station was closed and some staffers were asleep in the manager’s cabin, officers said, adding that a first information report (FIR) has been registered in this regard by Santosh Mane, 38, a staffer at the establishment.
Mane said in the FIR that he and three other employees closed the petrol pump around 12 am and went to sleep around 12.30 am. He later woke up to screams and saw that his co-workers were being attacked with an axe by a person who had masked his face. One more person, believed to be an accomplice of the attacker, was waiting outside the door, he said.
Three staffers – Shantkumar Patil, Prasad Shendkar and Avinash Jamadar – have sustained injuries after being attacked with the blunt side of the axe. Mane explained that he protected himself as he held a chair in defence and threw the cash towards the attacker. The police said the incident has been caught on security cameras.
The inspector in charge of Sinhagad Road police station said the three injured individuals were being treated at a hospital and were, prima facie, out of any immediate risk. “We are working on various leads to identify and arrest the suspects,” he said.
