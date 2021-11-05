Pune: Robber with a record of 200 vehicle thefts arrested again, 51 bikes recovered

The Crime Branch of Pimpri- Chinchwad Police have arrested two history-sheeters, including a vehicle thief, and recovered as many as 51 two-wheelers from the latter in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Police have identified the two accused persons as Santosh Ghare (40) of Ozarde in Maval and Shankar Jagale (20) of Chikhali.

Due to a spree of vehicle thefts, the crime branch in Pimpri Chinchwad conducted a probe on the instructions of Commissioner of Police Krishna Prakash. They checked 450 CCTV footage to get clues on vehicle thieves.

Acting on a tip-off received by sub inspector Mangesh Bhange, a team headed by senior police inspector Uttam Tangade laid a trap and arrested Ghare and Jagale at Talegaon Dabhade on October 26.

During investigation, the police recovered 51 two wheelers and an auto rickshaw that the accused had stolen from different locations in the past two years.

Police said Ghare is a history-sheeter who was earlier booked in nearly 200 vehicle theft cases. A school dropout, Ghare has been allegedly committing crimes in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar and Nashik for the past 17 years, stated a press release issued by DCP Kakasaheb Dole on Wednesday. Jagale is on police record since 2015 and was wanted in a house break-in theft in Pimpri. He also has more than seven criminal cases against him. He teamed up with Ghare for vehicle thefts.

The duo were stealing vehicles using master keys and then selling them to people at low costs on assurance of giving the vehicle papers later.