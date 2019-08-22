Robber flew into Pune, stayed in hotels before breaking into houses

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly used to fly into Pune, stay in high-end hotels and fly back after breaking into houses in the city.

A team from Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested Anil Mishri Rajbhar from his residence at Keravat in Jaunpur. He has been remanded in police custody for 10 days. Wakad police zeroed in on Rajbhar while probing two cases of break-ins in their jurisdiction on July 22 and July 25.

Police were tipped off that the suspect had stayed at a high-end hotel in the area. Based on analysis of electronic trails, police zeroed in on Rajbhar and arrested him. Police recovered 250 gm of gold ornaments and a laptop from him.

“Rajbhar used to take flights to Pune and stay in hotels. He then used to spot locked houses and robbed them during daytime. After selling the stolen gold ornaments and valuables he would fly back. We are now probing how many times he has done this and houses he targeted in Pune and surrounding areas,” a police officer said.