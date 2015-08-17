Road to Bopkhel: Explore all options with stakeholders: HC to collector

The Bombay High Court has directed the Pune district collector to explore all the options with the stakeholders and finalise a road for Bopkhel villagers who have been affected after their access road passing through College of Military Engineering (CME) was closed down due to security reasons.

Hearing a petition on Friday, the court asked district collector Saurabh Rao to again convene a meeting of all stakeholders to resolve the issue.

With Ammunition Factory, Khadki, raising objections to the option given by the CME, the HC called for “feasible options and solutions that will not pose any threat to the defence institutions as well as not inconvenience the villagers.”

The collector has now decided to convene a meeting of all stakeholders on August 24. “I will convene a meeting of stakeholders to explore all the options. We will also examine documents to arrive at a solution,’’ said Rao.

He said all the stakeholders, including Khadki Ammunition Factory, Khadki Cantonment Board, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and CME, will be invited for the meeting.

Earlier, Rao and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajiv Jadhav had submitted their affidavits giving all the options in consultations with the CME to address the issue. The CME had also proposed to provide a temporary bridge from outside the campus, to which the Khadki Ammunition Factory had objected.

Officials said the Ammunition Factory’s stand was also presented before the court, which asked the authorities to explore another option.

The district administration and the PCMC have rooted for the road passing through the CME campus as the most “feasible” route. The reports have focussed on how the existing road can be utilised with minor adjustments keeping in mind all the security measures instead of constructing a new road.

