Road Safety Week: Identify ‘black spots’, civic bodies told

As part of the upcoming Road Safety Week, the Home department has instructed all road- constructing companies and civic bodies across the state to identify accident-prone ‘black spots’ on roads built by them, and take immediate as well as long-term corrective measures.

Identifying 'black spots' is one of the most important tasks given to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and civic bodies.

