Country’s first road safety training, research institute to come up in Pune

Spread over 25 acres, the project is intended to make vehicle fitness checks and driver testing more transparent, accurate and scientific.

By: Express News Service
3 min readPuneUpdated: Nov 2, 2026 06:34 PM IST
Pune: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and officials reviewed the site plan of the upcoming projects on Monday. (Express Photo)Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and officials reviewed the site plan of the upcoming projects on Monday. (Express Photo)
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Maharashtra’s Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday inspected the work on what is being called as the country’s first Road Safety Training and Research Institute, which is coming up at Saswad in Purandar taluka of Pune district. Sarnaik reviewed the progress of the project and instructed officials to ensure that the facility is built to a high standard, using the latest technology.

During the visit, the minister reviewed work on three main components of the project: an Automated Testing Station (ATS) for vehicles, an Automated Driving Testing Track (ADTT) for driver assessment, and the proposed institute for road safety training and research.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and officials reviewed the site plan of the upcoming projects on Monday. (Express Photo) Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and officials reviewed the site plan of the upcoming projects on Monday. (Express Photo)

Spread over 25 acres, the project is intended to make vehicle fitness checks and driver testing more transparent, accurate and scientific. At the automated testing station, sensors and cameras will be used to inspect a vehicle’s brakes, suspension, lights and emissions. Officials said this is expected to cut the time taken for fitness checks while improving the safety of vehicles on the road.

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On the driving test track, candidates will be assessed on a range of manoeuvres, including driving in a figure-of-eight and an H-shaped course, as well as negotiating gradients and turns. The tests will be conducted with the help of modern technology and video analytics, which, the department says, will make the process of issuing driving licences more objective and credible.

The state-level institute will train officers and staff of the Motor Vehicles Department in modern technology, evolving motor vehicle laws, road safety and traffic management. This, the department said, would improve its efficiency and make road safety work more effective.

At the automated testing station, sensors and cameras will be used to inspect a vehicle’s brakes, suspension, lights and emissions. (Express Photo) At the automated testing station, sensors and cameras will be used to inspect a vehicle’s brakes, suspension, lights and emissions. (Express Photo)

Emphasising the need for a broader approach to the problem, Sarnaik said enforcement of rules alone was not enough to bring down road accidents. “Modern technology, trained manpower and a scientific outlook are essential,” he said, adding that the Saswad centre should be built to a standard that makes it a model for the country.

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The project, officials said, is expected to raise the quality of vehicle safety, driver skills and the road safety system.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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