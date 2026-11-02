Country’s first road safety training, research institute to come up in Pune

Maharashtra’s Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday inspected the work on what is being called as the country’s first Road Safety Training and Research Institute, which is coming up at Saswad in Purandar taluka of Pune district. Sarnaik reviewed the progress of the project and instructed officials to ensure that the facility is built to a high standard, using the latest technology.

During the visit, the minister reviewed work on three main components of the project: an Automated Testing Station (ATS) for vehicles, an Automated Driving Testing Track (ADTT) for driver assessment, and the proposed institute for road safety training and research.