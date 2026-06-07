As road projects in Khed’s industrial areas stall, PMRDA orders action against obstructions

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority will take stern action against those obstructing road and development projects, officials said after PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari toured Khed taluka extensively on Saturday to inspect key road and infrastructure works, review bottlenecks in pending land acquisition, and accelerate projects critical for regional connectivity.

The metropolitan commissioner inspected seven major routes in the taluka: the Dehu-Yelwadi road, the 30-metre DP road from Hingane Chowk to Volkswagen Company on the Talegaon-Chakan highway, the 15-metre DP road from Sany Company to Samruddhi CNG Pump in Mauje Nanekarwadi, the 36-metre DP road from Bangla Vasti Chowk to Rase Phata, the 30-metre RP road from Waki Budruk to Medankarwadi, the 45-metre RP road from Sanjeevani Hospital to Waki Khurd on the Chakan-Talegaon highway (Chakan Municipal Council area), and the Western Bypass near Bham bridge (45-metre RP road from MIDC Phase-5 to Pune-Nashik highway).