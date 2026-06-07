As road projects in Khed’s industrial areas stall, PMRDA orders action against obstructions

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The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority will take stern action against those obstructing road and development projects, officials said after PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari toured Khed taluka extensively on Saturday to inspect key road and infrastructure works, review bottlenecks in pending land acquisition, and accelerate projects critical for regional connectivity.
The metropolitan commissioner inspected seven major routes in the taluka: the Dehu-Yelwadi road, the 30-metre DP road from Hingane Chowk to Volkswagen Company on the Talegaon-Chakan highway, the 15-metre DP road from Sany Company to Samruddhi CNG Pump in Mauje Nanekarwadi, the 36-metre DP road from Bangla Vasti Chowk to Rase Phata, the 30-metre RP road from Waki Budruk to Medankarwadi, the 45-metre RP road from Sanjeevani Hospital to Waki Khurd on the Chakan-Talegaon highway (Chakan Municipal Council area), and the Western Bypass near Bham bridge (45-metre RP road from MIDC Phase-5 to Pune-Nashik highway).
Chaudhari noted that road projects in industrially important areas like Kharabwadi, Nanekarwadi, and Medankarwadi have been stalled due to local farmers’ opposition and pending land surveys, officials said.
Chaudhari ordered the engineering department to resolve all administrative and coordination issues immediately and to initiate work on these stalled projects on a war footing to address the severe traffic congestion in Chakan and its surrounding areas.
Chaudhari directed officials to take strict legal and administrative action against any elements or individuals deliberately obstructing land acquisition, surveying, or other government work, ensuring no hurdles remain to the progress of these vital infrastructure projects.
During this tour, Chaudhari was accompanied by Chief Engineer (in-charge) Shivprasad Bagadi, Joint Commissioner (in-charge) of the Anti-Encroachment Department Himmat Kharade, Joint Metropolitan Planner Shweta Patil, Assistant Town Planner Sujit Pansare, Executive Engineer Shivkumar Kupal, and other PMRDA officers and staff.