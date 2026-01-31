To reduce road gradient: Traffic changes in place from Gangadham chowk to Aai Mata Temple

Following a road mishap at Gangadham Chowk in June last year, the police had imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles going towards Market Yard. (File Photo)

In a move to reduce road accidents in Gangadham and Market Yard area, the gradient of the road between Gangadham chowk to Aai Mata Temple will reduced.

For this, the road from Gangadham chowk to Aai Mata Temple will be closed to traffic till further orders, stated a press release issued on Saturday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav.

The press release stated that vehicles on the road between Gangadham Chowk and Aai Mata Temple Road will be diverted along alternate routes. Police have appealed to citizens to use the alternate routes so that the work to reduce the gradient can be completed without any hurdles.