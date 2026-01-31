To reduce road gradient: Traffic changes in place from Gangadham chowk to Aai Mata Temple

In a move to reduce road accidents in Gangadham and Market Yard area, the gradient of the road between Gangadham chowk to Aai Mata Temple will reduced.

For this, the road from Gangadham chowk to Aai Mata Temple will be closed to traffic till further orders, stated a press release issued on Saturday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav.

The press release stated that vehicles on the road between Gangadham Chowk and Aai Mata Temple Road will be diverted along alternate routes. Police have appealed to citizens to use the alternate routes so that the work to reduce the gradient can be completed without any hurdles.

As per the press release, vehicles from Kanha Hotel to Gangadham Chowk will be diverted from Pasalkar Chowk towards Bibvewadi Road and from Khadi Machine Chowk towards Kondhwa.

Vehicles from Gangadham Chowk to Kanha hotel will be diverted along Chandralok Chowk towards Bibvewadi Road and from Lulla Nagar junction towards Kondhwa, the press release stated.

Following a road mishap at Gangadham Chowk in June last year, the police had imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles going towards Market Yard.

A 29-year-old woman Deepali Yuvraj Soni, riding pillion on a bike was killed, and her 61-year-old father-in-law Jagdish Pannalal Soni, who was riding the two-wheeler, was seriously injured after their vehicle was hit by a truck on the busy Gangadham Chowk in Pune on the morning of June 11, 2025.

The incident had sparked unrest among residents as several mishaps were reported at the spot located near Market Yard, where several heavy vehicles plied daily.

Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Pune City Police visited the spot on June 12 and assured that steps would be taken to bring traffic discipline at Gangadham chowk. Precautions like deploying more traffic cops and wardens on the route were undertaken to prevent road mishaps caused by heavy vehicles.

As a preventive measure, a height barrier was also raised on the road from Aai Mata Temple to Gangadham Chowk. The steep slope on this stretch is now being reduced to prevent road accidents.

In June 2024, Damayanti Bhupendra Solanki (59), who was riding pillion on a bike, had died while her daughter-in-law Priyanka Rahul Solanki (33), who was riding the two-wheeler was left injured after being hit by a dumper truck on the road from Aai Mata Temple to Gangadham Chowk. Citizens had even staged a protest at Gangadham Chowk demanding action against heavy vehicles.

