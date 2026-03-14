‘Road feels like a furnace’: How Pune’s traffic cops battle blistering 40°C heat, 10-hour outdoor duty daily

With Pune’s mercury nudging 40 degrees, the city’s roughly 1,800 traffic police personnel are bearing the brunt of a season that is, by their own account, getting harsher each year. (Express Photo/Arul Horizon)

By the time most Punekars step out for work – cooled by fans or air conditioners – Subhash Nanaware has already been standing at a road junction in Yerawada for hours. A traffic assistant sub-inspector with 33 years of service, Nanaware knows what summer on Pune’s roads feels like better than most others.

“In the morning hours, it is manageable, but by noon, the road feels like a furnace. The heat comes from everywhere – the sun above, the asphalt below, and vehicles all around,” he said.

With Pune’s mercury nudging 40 degrees Celsius and summer still far from its peak, the city’s roughly 1,800 traffic police personnel are bearing the brunt of a season that is, by their own account, getting harsher each year.