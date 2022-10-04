scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Part of Mumbai-Bengaluru highway to be closed for blasting work around demolished Chandani Chowk bridge

The 30-year-old Chandani Chowk bridge in Pune was demolished at 1 am on Sunday via a controlled explosion.

The Chandani Chowk bridge was demolished at 1 am on Sunday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

A stretch on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway will be kept closed for traffic as the work for breaking the roadside rocks around the recently demolished bridge at Chandani Chowk will be carried out by blasting of explosives between 11 pm on October 4 and 1.30 am on October 5.

As per the press release issued by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame of the Pune city police, flow of all kinds of vehicles will be banned between Wakad junction and Wadgaon bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during this time period of about two and half hours or till the work is completed.

Vehicles going from Satara to Mumbai would be diverted at the Wadgaon bridge to alternate routes. Also, the vehicles going towards Satara would be diverted at the Wakad junctions to alternate routes.

The 30-year-old Chandani Chowk bridge in Pune was demolished at 1 am on Sunday via a controlled explosion. However, the explosions were not enough to bring down the bridge, which was later demolished using machines.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 09:54:40 pm
Amritsar: SGPC holds protest march against validation of HSGM Act

