Road blocks to be put up only at night, say police after traffic jam on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway

A heavy traffic jam was reported on both corridors of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway at Chandani Chowk in Pune after authorities blocked the road on Sunday afternoon to blast rocks amid ongoing construction of the new bridge.

In the wee hours of October 2, the 30-year-old bridge at Chandani Chowk was demolished partly by controlled explosion and heavy machinery so that a new bridge could be built.

As part of the ongoing construction of the new bridge, controlled blasting of rocks is being done to erect pillars. For this, authorities had stopped traffic on both sides for 20 minutes at 1 pm on Sunday.

“The traffic block of 20 minutes resulted in a traffic jam on both corridors on the highway around Chandani Chowk.

It took over an hour to resume normal traffic flow. We have now directed that the traffic blocks for rock blasting be only taken during the night,” said Anand Bhoite, Deputy Commissioner of Police with Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.