Ritwik Ghatak films restored in 4K; BFI to host retrospective in London marking his birth centenary

Written by Nilambari Salunke

The National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) has completed the 4K restoration of Ritwik Ghatak’s feature films under the National Film Heritage Mission, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s flagship programme for film preservation and restoration.

NFDC-NFAI has partnered with the British Film Institute (BFI) to organise a retrospective at BFI Southbank in London marking Ghatak’s birth centenary. Beginning in June 2026, the programme will screen restored versions of Ghatak’s films along with several documentaries, short films, and unfinished works associated with the filmmaker.

According to NFDC-NFAI, the restoration work used original film elements preserved by the archive over several decades, along with material sourced from the West Bengal State Film Archive. The colour grading process was supervised by national award-winning cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay.