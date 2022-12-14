scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Ritesh Kumar is new Pune CP, Vinay Kumar Choubey to take charge of Pimpri-Chinchwad

Among other transfers made in the latest reshuffle is of Sadanand Date, who was holding charge of police commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday carried out a reshuffle of 30 senior IPS officers. Ritesh Kumar has been appointed Commissioner of Police (CP) of Pune City, replacing Amitabh Gupta. Vinay Kumar Choubey will take charge of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, replacing Ankush Shinde.

Kumar was the Additional Director General in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Gupta had taken charge as Pune police commissioner in September 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. During his tenure as Pune police chief, Gupta invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against as many as 114 gangs, 51 of them in 2022 alone. He also charged 89 history-sheeters with the MPDA Act or ‘Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981’ known as Gunda Act.

Shinde had taken charge of Pimpri-Chinchwad police in April this year. Choubey, who will replace him, was the Additional Director General of Police with the state Anti Corruption Bureau. Shinde also cracked down on organised crime in Pimpri-Chinchwad and took action against rising trend of miscreants posting photos of dangerous weapons on social media statuses and posts.

More from Pune

Among other transfers made in the latest reshuffle is of Sadanand Date, who was holding charge of police commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar. Date has been appointed to the key post of Additional Director General of Police with the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). Namdeo Chavan, who was Additional Commissioner of Police with Pune City, has been transferred to the CID as Deputy Inspector General. Praveen Pawar, who was the Director of Maharashtra Intelligence Academy in Pune, has been transferred as Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan Region.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...Premium
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 05:40:25 am
Next Story

Chargesheet in grain transport tender scam: Ashu, Singla changed labour, cartage and transportation policy to benefit select few

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close