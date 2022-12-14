Ritesh Kumar is new Pune CP, Vinay Kumar Choubey to take charge of Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday carried out a reshuffle of 30 senior IPS officers. Ritesh Kumar has been appointed Commissioner of Police (CP) of Pune City, replacing Amitabh Gupta. Vinay Kumar Choubey will take charge of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, replacing Ankush Shinde.

Kumar was the Additional Director General in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Gupta had taken charge as Pune police commissioner in September 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. During his tenure as Pune police chief, Gupta invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against as many as 114 gangs, 51 of them in 2022 alone. He also charged 89 history-sheeters with the MPDA Act or ‘Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981’ known as Gunda Act.

Shinde had taken charge of Pimpri-Chinchwad police in April this year. Choubey, who will replace him, was the Additional Director General of Police with the state Anti Corruption Bureau. Shinde also cracked down on organised crime in Pimpri-Chinchwad and took action against rising trend of miscreants posting photos of dangerous weapons on social media statuses and posts.

Among other transfers made in the latest reshuffle is of Sadanand Date, who was holding charge of police commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar. Date has been appointed to the key post of Additional Director General of Police with the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). Namdeo Chavan, who was Additional Commissioner of Police with Pune City, has been transferred to the CID as Deputy Inspector General. Praveen Pawar, who was the Director of Maharashtra Intelligence Academy in Pune, has been transferred as Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan Region.