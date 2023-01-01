scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Riteish, Genelia attend first show of ‘Ved’ in Latur as film opens to good response

The first directorial venture of Ritesh, the film is doing good business at the box office and as per trade websites, it grossed Rs 3.5 crore on the first day.

Marathi film Ved's first-day show at a cinema house in Latur. (Instagram/ screen grab)
Listen to this article
Riteish, Genelia attend first show of ‘Ved’ in Latur as film opens to good response
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Reminiscent of the premiere of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), star couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh attended their new Marathi film Ved’s first-day show at a cinema house in Latur Friday (December 30).

In the morning, the couple visited Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur and then reached Latur, the Deshmukh family’s hometown, and saw the movie along with a housefull audience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

The first directorial venture of Ritesh, the film is doing good business at the box office and as per trade websites, it grossed Rs 3.5 crore on the first day, the fifth highest for a Marathi film ever. On the second day, the film grossed Rs 4.4 crore. With generally positive reviews, it is likely to continue its good run through this week. The Marathi film industry has seen a string of historical films in recent months and Ved will likely serve as a much-needed change for film buffs.

Ved stars Ritesh, Genelia and Jiya Shankar in the lead roles. The star couple had roped in big names from the Hindi film industry to promote the film, which also features Salman Khan in a song that has become popular on social media.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

It is inspired by the 2019 Telugu film Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and his then-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Its songs, composed by Ajay-Atul, are already hitting the popularity charts.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 15:01 IST
Next Story

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal says he’s scared to open his WhatsApp: ‘Twitter pe people are saying I’m crushing on Anupam’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close