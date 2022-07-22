scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Rising trend of swine flu infections in Maharashtra: 142 cases and 7 deaths so far

Experts say at-risk people should get vaccinated against the H1N1 virus at least two-three months prior to the season.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune |
July 22, 2022 7:57:58 pm
Meghalaya sounds alert after first swine flu death in 2018The number of persons detected with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus's Omicron variant has risen to 160 across the state. (Representational/file)

Maharashtra health officials have observed a rising trend of H1N1 (swine flu) cases, a health department report said Friday. Till July 21 this year, there have been 142 swine flu infections with three deaths in Kolhapur and two deaths each from Pune and Thane.

Mumbai has registered 43 swine flu cases while Pune has 23 and Palghar 22. There are 17 cases in Nashik and 14 each in Nagpur and Kolhapur, apart from seven in Thane.

“We are taking appropriate action to enhance surveillance. Prevention and control measures are being implemented,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said.

When contacted, Dr Sanjay Pujari, a member of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Covid task force, said a higher proportion of H1N1 patients had been observed.

“If a patient is admitted to hospital with viral pneumonia, the commonest cause could be Covid or H1N1 virus. We are seeing a higher proportion of H1N1 cases,” Dr Pujari said.

The influenza season is quite variable in the country. The rise in cases in the northern region usually happens during winter, and in the southern part of the country it happens during the monsoon. So high-risk people should get vaccinated against H1N1 at least two-three months prior to the season, Dr Pujari said.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, the state’s genome sequencing in-charge, said that a quadrivalent influenza vaccine was designed to protect against four different influenza viruses—two A viruses and two B viruses. People with medical conditions and those at risk should be vaccinated, experts said.

In the paediatric population too, doctors at different hospitals have noted viral diseases such as swine flu, dengue, and hand, foot and mouth disease. Said Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director at the Bharati Hospital, “There is a mixed bag, with children being detected with flu, dengue, and hand, foot and mouth disease—which is a mild contagious infection characterised by sores in the mouth and rashes on hands and feet. This season we are seeing a share of H1N1 cases,” Dr Lalwani said.

Close check on Omicron BA.5 cases

“We are keeping a close check on cases of the BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. So far there has not been a major increase in infections, but these cases are being carefully monitored,” Dr Karyakarte said.

The number of persons detected with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus’s Omicron variant has risen to 160 across the state. The latest report from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, said two new cases of the BA.5 subvariant were found. Both were from rural areas of Pune and had returned from Dubai. Their samples were picked up for routine screening at Pune airport between July 3 and 9. According to state health authorities, they were asymptomatic and recovered fully at home. So far 93 people have been detected with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in Pune. And 51 people were detected with the subvariants in Mumbai. There are 14,579 active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra.

