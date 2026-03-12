Rising summer heat: Pvt hospitals told to report severe cases

As summer temperatures start rising, civic health officials have directed private hospitals to report severe cases on the centre’s health portal. At the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), plans for a 10-bed cold room at Kamala Nehru hospital are already in place while across Maharashtra efforts have been stepped up at primary health centres.

As part of a series of workshops to train medical officers in PMC and later at private hospitals, health authorities have stressed the importance of timely reporting and monitoring of severe cases. Dr Vaishali Jadhav, Assistant Medical Officer, PMC, said that rapid cooling is the most effective strategy for minimizsng morbidity and mortality from heatstroke.

While Maharashtra health department’s district-wise data showed Pune reported eight cases of heatstroke in 2024, it reported one case in 2025. As per data, 350 heatstroke cases were reported in 2024 in Maharashtra. In 2024 (when India had to face over 50 heatwave days and was confirmed as the warmest year since 1901 by the IMD) the highest number of cases (47) was recorded in Nashik followed by 27 cases in Nagpur. The year also saw nine confirmed deaths due to heatstroke, including eight from Washim and one from Bhandara. However, last year a total of 162 cases of heatstroke were reported across Maharashtra Among these, 40 cases were reported from Raigad, 20 from Yavatmal and 16 from Buldhana.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heatstroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature and the sweating mechanism fails. The body is unable to cool down and body temperature can rise rapidly. The symptoms include confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech, loss of consciousness and very high body temperature among others. It can be fatal if treatment is delayed.

“Presently there are no heatstroke cases in the city and minor illnesses are being addressed at the OPD level,” Dr Aditya Bari, consulting physician at Poona Hospital said. “We are treating one or two cases of heat exhaustion at the OPD and advising people to avoid direct sun exposure,” he said. Dr Bari explained that symptoms of heat-related illnesses could include vomiting,nausea, heat rash, dehydration and headache. “The few cases that I have examined are mild and patients are directed to wear proper sun protective gear while stepping out and hydrating themselves,” he said.

However, abnormal temperature events can impose severe physiological stress on the human body and, according to Dr Mahaveer Golechha, Professor at Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, who has led several district heat action plans, said there was a need to keep a watch on the vulnerable population. “The elderly people at home also need to be protected from the heat stress by ensuring that they are adequately hydrated. There should also be a focus on reducing exposure to extreme temperatures at bus stops and inside the vehicles,” he said.

At the state level too Dr Sandeep Sangale, Joint Director, Department of Health, said that workers and labourers exposed to hot environments may be at risk of heat-related illnesses. “A series of measures are being taken to ensure preparedness for dealing with any kind of heat related emergency,” he said. As per the IMD, during March to May, above normal temperatures are very likely over most parts of the country. In Maharashtra, heatwave warnings have been issued for Thane and Palghar and ‘be on a watch’ alerts have been issued for Akola, Yavatmal and Wardha districts in the Vidarbha region.