Rise in infections at Sassoon, authorities to submit proposal on upgrading manpower

SASSOON GENERAL Hospital has recorded an increase in the number of Covid-19 infections. Dr Murlidhar Tambe, Dean of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said the number of cases had gone up by 20 per cent. “However, the mortality is not that high,” he said.

District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad and others recently took a review of the preparedness at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital to handle new infections.

Dr Tambe said at present, there were 36 serious patients on ventilator support at Sassoon while 15 were admitted on Wednesday. The 550-bed facility for Covid in the new super-specialty building was ready and, presently, there were approximately 100 Covid patients there, he said.

He added that anticipating a rise in Covid cases and the need to manage other non-Covid surgeries, the district collector had asked Sassoon to submit a proposal for manpower requirement.

Dr Tambe further said the hospital will be submitting a proposal soon, but there was a requirement of approximately 150 Class IV personnel, 50 technicians apart from data entry operators, social workers, nurses and other paramedical staff. “We are able to manage now as apart from the 550-bed facility, there are 325 additional beds in other buildings,” he said.

Meanwhile, an analysis of seven deaths due to Covid-19 on February 22 and 23 indicates that the interval between death and admission at hospital in two cases was a gap of 24 hours, while in three cases it was more than 28 hours. One person was brought dead. Two deaths each were reported at Sassoon and Vishwaraj hospitals and one each at Ruby Hall Clinic, KEM hospital and Kashibai Navle hospital.

At Sassoon, authorities have also noted that most patients were referred to the tertiary centre from private hospitals at a later stage and, hence, there was a need to manage patients at an early stage of the disease, doctors said.

Nod to appointment of biomedical engineers at medical colleges

A new government resolution (GR) has allowed the recruitment of biomedical engineers at medical colleges on a contractual basis. District officials said there was wear and tear of medical equipment like X-Ray machines, ventilators and others. There would be a delay in repair work and the need for maintenance of these machines on a continuous basis was felt. The state, hence, in its GR dated February 23, has allowed the appointment of biomedical engineers on a contractual basis.