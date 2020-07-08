Rise in cases leads some elected representatives to seek another lockdown

Elected representatives have sought a lockdown for 10 days to break the chain of infection in Dighi, Hinjewadi, Dehugaon and Chakan.(Express photo/Arul Horizon) Elected representatives have sought a lockdown for 10 days to break the chain of infection in Dighi, Hinjewadi, Dehugaon and Chakan.(Express photo/Arul Horizon)

The steady increase in Covid-19 cases in both urban and rural areas of Pune district has seen renewed demands for another lockdown from some elected representatives. However, others said the focus should be on augmenting the healthcare infrastructure.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, elected representatives have sought a lockdown for 10 days to break the chain of infection in Dighi, Hinjewadi, Dehugaon and Chakan.

Dilip Mohite Patil, the NCP MLA from Khed, wants the entire taluka to be put under a strict lockdown for 10 days. “The infection is spreading in the rural heartland – only if we adhere to the lockdown will we be able to control it,” he said. The industrial areas of Khed, Patil said, should be allowed to function but all other activities should be stopped.

Former chairperson of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and senior corporator Seema Salve has also sought a strict lockdown in the twin township for at least 10 days. The number of cases in PCMC, she said, has been increasing rapidly. “Hospitals are running out of beds. Every day, we are reporting more than 300 positive cases – a lockdown for some time is the need of the hour,” she said.

However, BJP MLA from Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap and NCP MP from Shirur Dr Amol Kolhe, believe that another lockdown will not serve any purpose. Jagtap said the time and efficacy of lockdown is over. “What we need now is to agument the healthcare system to tackle the increased numbers,” he said. The state government, Jagtap said, should pitch in with more hospital beds to help municipal corporations.

Kolhe said the administration has failed to emphasise on the use of masks and social distancing as ways to prevent the spread of disease. “Inform, Educate and Communciate (IED) campgains in this regard should be taken up to spread the message,” he said.

On Tuesday, Kolhe started a campaign on his social media handles to urge people to war face masks.

