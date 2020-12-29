scorecardresearch
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Rinku Rajguru not stranded in London, came back to Pune before UK flights were banned: Family

"There are reports that my daugther was stranded in London after India banned flights from UK. It is true that Rinku had gone to London for shooting her latest movie, but she returned home more than a month ago and is currently in Pune," said Rinku Rajguru's father, Mahadev Rajguru.

By: Express News Service | Pune | December 29, 2020 2:45:48 am
Rinku Rajguru

The family of popular Marathi actress Rinku Rajguru — of Sairat fame — has denied speculations that she is stranded in London, where she had gone for the shoot of an upcoming movie.

“There are reports that my daugther was stranded in London after India banned flights from UK. It is true that Rinku had gone to London for shooting her latest movie, but she returned home more than a month ago and is currently in Pune,” said Mahadev Rajguru, her father.

Rinku’s secretary said the actress was with the crew in London for some time but returned some time ago. “Rinku has also put out an Instagram post, conveying to her fans that she has returned from London and is in good health,” the secretary said.

Rinku shot to fame in 2016 when she played the popular character Archie in Sairat, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the history of Marathi cinema.

Rinku hails from Akluj, a small town in Solapur district. Both her parents are teachers in local schools.

