Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Ring in the new year with these parties in Pune

This is the first time in two years when no restrictions have been imposed on public gatherings in the city.

Several events are being hosted in the city with organisers offering unlimited food and beverages.(Representational)

Written by Mrunal Jadhav

With no Covid-related restrictions in place after a gap of two years, revellers in Pune looking to head out for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day have a number of options to choose from.

Sunburn NYE

When you think of Sunburn, you think of some of the best dance music from around the world, accompanied by food and drinks. What’s not to like?

Location: Drome Arena, Mayfield Estate
When: December 31
Entry fee: Rs 2,499 onward
Contact: 7995834836

Final Hour

This party boasts of Indian cuisine with vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus along with DJs, a kids’ zone, family and couple events, laser show, games for children and other exciting activities.

Location: The Orchid Hotel
When: December 31
Entry fee: Rs 899 onward
Contact: 9169166789

Jack’s NYE Bash 23

Strictly for couples, this event is being organised at multiple locations across Pune — Amanora, Koregaon Park, SB Road, NIBM and Baner. On the cards are commercial, EDM, Bollywood and Punjabi live music with unlimited food and drink.

When: December 31
Entry fee: Rs 1,249 onward
Contact: 9075022474

The Globe Party 2023

The Hyatt Pune will be organising The Globe Party 2023 with global cuisine and live food counters. There is also a chance to win a free stay at the hotel. A large and vibrant dance floor and peppy music sets the mood for the countdown to 2023.

When: December 31
Entry fee: Rs 2,499 onward.
Contact: 20-41411234

New Year’s Bash

DJ RTEX will be performing at Publiq, Koregaon Park. There is also a packed menu of Indian cuisine with unlimited drinks. Organisers here assure the event visitors a vibe that is “glamorous, bubbly and unforgettable” as a way of bidding goodbye to the old year and ringing in the new.

When: December 31
Entry fee: Rs 3,000 onward
Contact: 7888004423

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 21:04 IST
