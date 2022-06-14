Ridership falling, Metro reduces frequency of trains on 2 lines

WITH STEADY decline in ridership, Pune Metro has reduced the frequency of its services on two short stretches.

“The ridership of Metro rail has been dropping since its launch. There was much excitement initially that made citizens take up the joy ride. However, it has now come down but it is expected to rise again after extension of the routes,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of Pune Metro.

“Pune Metro has reduced the number of trains on the PCMC to Phugewadi route while extending the gap between two trains to up to one hour. It will be revised as per the situation in future,” he said.

The maximum ridership was registered in the month of Metro inauguration, from March 6 to 31, when 5.19 lakh people used the service, leading to revenue collection of Rs 76 lakh.