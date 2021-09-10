‘Ride Kashmir’: 10 Pune women to participate in cycle ride from Baramulla to Kaman Aman Setu, Uri

‘Ride Kashmir’, a cycle ride with the twin aim of celebrating the 75th year of India’s independence and promoting women empowerment, will be held on September 12. At least ten women from the city will be part of the group of over 100 women who will participate in the 65-km cycle ride from Baramulla to Kaman Aman Setu, Uri.

The ride has been organised by the Indian Army 19 Infantry division. Among the cyclists from Pune include Preeti Maske (43), Nirupama Bhave (73), Dr Aparna Kulkarni, Maithili Jog and others. They will fly on September 11 to Srinagar from Pune to participate in the ride.

Maske, 43, who recently completed the Golden Quadrilateral route Pune to Bengaluru-Chennai-Kolkata-Delhi, Rajasthan-Mumbai – Pune, has decided to further go on a solo, unsupported cycle ride 460 kms from Srinagar to Khardungla – among the highest motorable pass in the country at an elevation of 18,380 ft.

As a solo rider, Maske will have to carry her luggage while apart from bike maintenance, route navigation, and other details.

“I love challenges and this is a key message to encourage women to explore their passion. Pedal for tourism is also one of the messages,” Maske who has travelled more than 30,000 km all over India said. She added that the effort was also to promote cycling to create awareness about global warming and urge people to ride daily for at least 20 kms to keep fit.