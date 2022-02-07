Rickshaw Panchayat starts signature campaign, opposes app-based cabs

Written by Sangam

MAHARASHTRA RICKSHAW Panchayat, one of the biggest unions of auto-rickshaw owners and drivers in Maharashtra, has kick-started a signature campaign to meet its demands before the PCMC and PMC elections. This comes after the union’s disillusionment with the mainstream political parties after several protests and discussions. “We have long supported the established parties only to get disappointed. This is the time to correct our mistakes,” said Baba Kamble, president, Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat.

The Rickshaw Panchayat for long has demanded a ban against app-based cab services like Ola and Uber which had hit the income of auto drivers. The complaint now extends to bike taxi services, which, according to the union, is completely illegal as it lacks the permission to operate.

Kamble inaugurated the state-wide campaign in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Sane Chowk in the presence of nearly 100 union members recently. Kamble said they intend to capture one million signatures of auto drivers to put forward its demands. Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat city working president Laxman Shelar and senior leaders like Anna Jogdand, Ravindra Lanka and Suraj Sonawane among others were present on the occasion.