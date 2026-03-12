Rickshaw driver shot at, student assaulted in two separate road rage cases

During the fight, four suspects tried to strangle the complainant, beat him brutally with a belt and thrashed him. Police have invoked provision pertaining to attempted murder and have arrested two of the four suspects.

IN TWO separate incidents of road rage in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, a 48-year-old rickshaw driver was shot at and a 27-year-old student was brutally beaten. Police have made arrests in both the incidents.

The first incident took place on the intervening midnight of March 8 and 9 in the Kakde Vasti area of Kondhwa in which a 48-year-old rickshaw driver Ajju Ahmed Shaikh was shot at after he had an argument with a group of seven to eight people. Shaikh escaped unhurt in the incident as the bullet hit a metal pole nearby.

Officials said that Shaikh had an argument with the group while taking a turn in the area as the Shaikh’s rickshaw and a bike of one of the accused came face to face. Following the argument, the group started hurling abuses at Shaikh and one of them opened fire with a firearm, suspected to be a country-made pistol. They also threatened him with a knife. After the incident, the police rushed to the spot and launched a probe. A case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused persons.