Revised containment zone list for Pune has 17 new ones, 71 in total

A staffer of National Institute of Virology, Pune, disinfects the container carrying swab samples outside the main gate before entering the lab for testing on Saturday, (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Based on the number of new Covid-19 cases being reported across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday revised its list of containment zones by including 17 new areas and dropping 20 areas from the previous list. The total number of containment zones will be 71 instead of the 74 declared on September 3.

According to data till September 16, some hotspots – areas where the infection has been spreading rapidly – are Sinhagad Road, Warje-Karvenagare, Nagar Road-Wadgaonsheri, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar and Aundh-Baner.

The maximum number of containment zones is 10, in the Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward office area, followed by nine in Kothrud-Bavdhan, eight in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar and seven each in Sinhagad Road and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office areas.

The least number of containment zones, one each, is in Bhavani Peth and Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office, while Dhole-Patil Road, Wanorie-Ramtekdi and Shivajinagar-Ghole Road have two containment zones each.

In the revised list, the maximum new containment zones, eight, are in Kondhwa-Yeolewadi area, followed by Sinhagad Road (4 new zones), Dhole Patil Road and Shivajinagar-Ghole Road (2 new zones each) and Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri (one new zone).

Ward office areas that have seen the number of containment zones fall are Aundh-Baner (from 9 to 3) and Hadapsar-Mudhwa (from 11 to 7).

