Revenue minister orders suspension, transfers & review of 424 ‘illegal’ land orders in Pune district

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The Maharashtra government has taken serious cognizance of the misuse of Section 155 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code in Pune district, whereby illegal orders were passed, Revenue Minister Bawankule said in the State Legislative Council.
The minister said a committee headed by the Nashik Divisional Commissioner conducted an inquiry and found serious irregularities in a total of 424 cases in Pune district.
The minister said he has directed strict action, including suspension, against the guilty officers and employees. A committee was appointed to inquire into orders passed in the last five years in Pune district by misusing provisions of the revenue law. The committee carried out preliminary scrutiny of 38,027 cases. “Out of the 2,337 cases where documents were available, 424 cases were found to have been passed by adopting illegal procedures. These 424 cases have been classified into three categories — ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ — based on the gravity of irregularities,” he said.
In the most serious ‘A’ category comprising 13 cases, action will be taken to suspend the guilty and initiate criminal proceedings after obtaining legal opinion. Officers and employees found involved in irregularities in more than 30 cases will be suspended immediately as per the committee’s recommendation, the minister said.
To deliver justice to the affected parties, the government has decided that all these illegal orders will be reviewed suo motu by senior officers and the original status of the properties will be restored within the next six months, he said.
Officers responsible for serious irregularities under Category ‘B’ will be transferred outside the Pune division to non-executive posts.
Similar committees on the lines of the Nashik committee will be constituted across the state to inquire into such cases in other divisions as well. These committees will submit their reports within six months, he said.
When contacted, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said,”We will follow the Revenue Minister’s order and will take appropriate action against the guilty officials.”