Revenue minister orders suspension, transfers & review of 424 ‘illegal’ land orders in Pune district

The minister said he has directed strict action, including suspension, against the guilty officers and employees.

The Maharashtra government has taken serious cognizance of the misuse of Section 155 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code in Pune district, whereby illegal orders were passed, Revenue Minister Bawankule said in the State Legislative Council.

The minister said a committee headed by the Nashik Divisional Commissioner conducted an inquiry and found serious irregularities in a total of 424 cases in Pune district.

The minister said he has directed strict action, including suspension, against the guilty officers and employees. A committee was appointed to inquire into orders passed in the last five years in Pune district by misusing provisions of the revenue law. The committee carried out preliminary scrutiny of 38,027 cases. “Out of the 2,337 cases where documents were available, 424 cases were found to have been passed by adopting illegal procedures. These 424 cases have been classified into three categories — ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ — based on the gravity of irregularities,” he said.