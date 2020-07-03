Revenue collection hit by lockdown: PMC set to increase entry fee, pot rental charges at all civic gardens

The civic body, a few years ago, had imposed entry fee to civic gardens, stating that the gardens were being misused by many, and an entry fee would restrict that. The civic body, a few years ago, had imposed entry fee to civic gardens, stating that the gardens were being misused by many, and an entry fee would restrict that.

WITH THE lockdown, imposed at the beginning of the financial year, affecting its revenue collection, the PMC is all set to increase entry fee to all civic gardens and rentals of pots used for various functions.

In a proposal tabled in the Standing Committee, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has proposed to charge Rs 5 for children, Rs 10 for adults, and Rs 100 for foreigners as entry fee to civic gardens, and has also proposed Rs 200 for monthly pass for those who use these gardens daily for physical fitness.

The civic body, a few years ago, had imposed entry fee to civic gardens, stating that the gardens were being misused by many, and an entry fee would restrict that. However, the PMC had imposed entry fee at only some civic gardens, with charges varying varied from Re 1 to Rs 5 for children, Rs 5 to Rs 10 for adults, and Rs 50 for foreigners, as well as monthly pass for regular visitors.

Now, the charges have been revised to boost revenue collection, which was badly hit due to a countrywide lockdown.

The PMC has kept the civic gardens closed to the public in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It had opened some out of 204 gardens on condition that they will be used for jogging and walking but later shut them as it was leading to crowding.

The civic administration has also proposed to increase the charges for renting out pots for public functions. The PMC was renting out flower pots from its gardens for various public, personal, and cultural functions, and charged Re 1 along with a security deposit of Rs 10 for each pot per day.

The PMC has now proposed to increase the charges to Rs 100 along with a deposit of Rs 300 per pot per day. It stated that at least Rs 285 was required for preparing and maintaining each pot, and the charges were too low considering it was not even helping the civic body recover the amount spent on them.

