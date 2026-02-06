Reusable rockets cost effective, but don’t view SpaceX as a competitor: ISRO Chairman

Reusable rockets, like those used by SpaceX, are cost effective but the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) does not view SpaceX or other organisations as competition, said ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan. Speaking to the media in Pune at the convocation of D.Y. Patil International University on February 5, Narayanan also said that ISRO has an experimental programme to develop reusable launch vehicles.

ISRO is renowned for its cost-effective space programs, with its Mars orbiter having a cheaper budget than even some Hollywood movies. But American company SpaceX’s reusable launcher technology has slashed costs of launch by a huge margin. Responding to a question about whether this was stiff competition for ISRO, Narayanan said, “No doubt when you go for reusable launches it will be cost effective. We are working towards reusable launch technology development”.