Pune: Retired soldier, wife killed as car collide with truck

The duo were on their way to Akluj town in Solapur when the accident took place at Vitthalwadi village near Indapur on the Indapur Akluj road around 7.45am. (Representational)

An ex-serviceman of the Indian Army and his wife were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck near Indapur on Sunday morning. Police have launched a search for the truck driver who fled the scene after the accident.

The police have identified the deceased as Pandurang Tathawade, 58, who had retired as a Subedar from the army and was re-employed at a Military Engineering Services (MES) unit and his wife Rukmini, 50. The duo were on their way to Akluj town in Solapur when the accident took place at Vitthalwadi village near Indapur on the Indapur Akluj road around 7.45am.

Assistant inspector of Indapur police station Ajit Jadhav said, “There was a head-on collision between the car and the truck on an almost blind turn on a single-corridor road. The couple were on their way to Akluj. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving behind the vehicle. We have launched a search for him.” Tathawade, who hailed from Pabal in Shirur, was a resident of Khadki.

Nitin Khilare, an ambulance driver, who passed the accident spot minutes after it took place, lodged an FIR and alerted the police. On being informed, a team was dispatched to the mishap site from the local police station. The police said that the injuries to the couple were so serious that they suspect the duo to have died on the spot. Eventually, the family members of the deceased were informed.

