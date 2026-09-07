Retired Pune scientist, popular as ‘Tanaji’, dies while running half-marathon

Retired C-DAC scientist Sanjay Kadam who suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in the Satara Hill Half Marathon on Sunday. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

It took nearly an hour for 95-year-old Shanta Kadam, who has been unwell, to fully comprehend that her eldest son, Sanjay Kadam, 65, a former scientist with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in Pune, had died.

Sanjay Kadam, who had hypertension, had completed at least 17 km of the challenging Satara Hill Half Marathon on Sunday when he suffered a major cardiac arrest.

According to Dr Pratap Gole, a member of the medical board of the Satara Runners Foundation that organises the Satara Hill Half Marathon, an ambulance with a physician and cardiologist was on the spot, and they started treating him immediately after he collapsed.