Retired govt employee jumps to death from 7th floor over ‘broken promise’, Pune builder booked

The deceased was a former officer with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 22, 2026 06:18 PM IST
The Pune police said that the builder had allegedly promised to give an apartment to the deceased in a seven-storey building developed on the land, but had failed to keep his word, (Representational image)The Pune police said that the builder had allegedly promised to give an apartment to the deceased in a seven-storey building developed on the land, but had failed to keep his word, (Representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The police on Saturday booked two people, including a builder, on charges of abetment of suicide after a retired government officer jumped to death from the seventh floor of a building in Pune city on February 16, allegedly over a property dispute.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The police have identified the deceased as Naresh Umakant Mahajan, 60, a resident of Ambernath, Thane, and a former officer with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

The builder has been identified as Tarachand Oswal, with whom Mahajan had entered into an agreement for the development of a piece of land he had purchased in the Baner area after retirement.

Oswal had allegedly promised to give an apartment to Mahajan in a seven-storey building developed on the land, but had failed to keep his word, the police said.

An upset Mahajan subsequently jumped from the building on February 16, the police said.

According to the police, Mahajan, who had been residing with his family in Ambernath after retirement.

“A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Baner police station based on the complaint filed by Naresh Mahajan’s son. No arrest has been made yet. Investigation is on,” said Assistant Police Inspector Anil Kekan, the investigation officer.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement