Retired govt employee jumps to death from 7th floor over ‘broken promise’, Pune builder booked

The police on Saturday booked two people, including a builder, on charges of abetment of suicide after a retired government officer jumped to death from the seventh floor of a building in Pune city on February 16, allegedly over a property dispute.
The police have identified the deceased as Naresh Umakant Mahajan, 60, a resident of Ambernath, Thane, and a former officer with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.
The builder has been identified as Tarachand Oswal, with whom Mahajan had entered into an agreement for the development of a piece of land he had purchased in the Baner area after retirement.
Oswal had allegedly promised to give an apartment to Mahajan in a seven-storey building developed on the land, but had failed to keep his word, the police said.
An upset Mahajan subsequently jumped from the building on February 16, the police said.
According to the police, Mahajan, who had been residing with his family in Ambernath after retirement.
“A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Baner police station based on the complaint filed by Naresh Mahajan’s son. No arrest has been made yet. Investigation is on,” said Assistant Police Inspector Anil Kekan, the investigation officer.
