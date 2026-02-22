Retired govt employee jumps to death from 7th floor over ‘broken promise’, Pune builder booked

The Pune police said that the builder had allegedly promised to give an apartment to the deceased in a seven-storey building developed on the land, but had failed to keep his word, (Representational image)

The police on Saturday booked two people, including a builder, on charges of abetment of suicide after a retired government officer jumped to death from the seventh floor of a building in Pune city on February 16, allegedly over a property dispute.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The police have identified the deceased as Naresh Umakant Mahajan, 60, a resident of Ambernath, Thane, and a former officer with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

The builder has been identified as Tarachand Oswal, with whom Mahajan had entered into an agreement for the development of a piece of land he had purchased in the Baner area after retirement.