Thursday, May 19, 2022
Retired doctor cheated of Rs 5 lakh; case registered

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Pimpri Police station on Tuesday. Officials said the complainant from Kondhwa had come in contact with a man from Pimpri through an acquaintance.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 20, 2022 1:04:54 am
The suspect allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from the complainant and also took the original educational certificates of his daughter.(Representational)

A 64-year-old retired doctor was cheated of Rs five lakh by a man claiming to be a medical education consultant promising his daughter admission to a private medical college in 2017.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Pimpri Police station on Tuesday. Officials said the complainant from Kondhwa had come in contact with a man from Pimpri through an acquaintance. The man claimed to have contacts in a reputed medical college in Pimpri and said he could facilitate admission of the complainant’s daughter to this college.

The suspect allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from the complainant and also took the original educational certificates of his daughter. However, the daughter never secured the admission promised and the suspect never returned the money to the father. The girl secured admission at another college the following year.

