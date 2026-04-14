Retired diplomat Vikas Swarup addresses NDA cadets on ‘The New World Disorder’

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Retired Diplomat and acclaimed author of the book that inspired Academy Award-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, Vikas Swarup on Monday addressed cadets and officers of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on the topic ‘The New World Disorder: India in an Age of Geopolitical Disruption.’
Swarup’s address was part of the Distinguished Lecture Series, a public outreach initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs. A post on X by Public Relations Office, Defence, Pune read, “The audience also comprised officers from Headquarters Southern Command, College of Military Engineering, Armed Forces Medical College and Air Force Station Lohegaon. During the mesmerising and informative discourse, the speaker discussed the major disruptive factors shaping the 21st century and their impact on global power dynamics in general and India in particular.”
The X post added, “Answering some intriguing and inquisitive questions from the cadets and officers, the former Ambassador elucidated that India’s robust foreign policy, youthful demography, technological prowess and astronomical vision are key strengths which would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of a secure, prosperous and inclusive Viksit Bharat.”
Swarup himself posted on X about the address, “Honoured to address a packed hall of cadets and officers at NDA yesterday. Spoke on navigating a world of disruption and India’s place in it. Sharp questions, sharper minds, the future is in very good hands. A pleasure to visit the Naval, Air Force and Equitation training teams on Day 2 of my visit to National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla. Precision, discipline and quiet excellence on display, the making of future leaders in uniform.”
Swarup, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1986 batch, has served as the High Commissioner to Canada and Spokesperson of the MEA among several key appointments. His debut novel Q&A was adapted into the 2008 Danny Boyle directed drama film Slumdog Millionaire which won several awards including multiple Oscars.