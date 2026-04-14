Retired diplomat Vikas Swarup addresses NDA cadets on ‘The New World Disorder’

Retired Diplomat and acclaimed author of the book that inspired Academy Award-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, Vikas Swarup on Monday addressed cadets and officers of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on the topic ‘The New World Disorder: India in an Age of Geopolitical Disruption.’

Swarup’s address was part of the Distinguished Lecture Series, a public outreach initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs. A post on X by Public Relations Office, Defence, Pune read, “The audience also comprised officers from Headquarters Southern Command, College of Military Engineering, Armed Forces Medical College and Air Force Station Lohegaon. During the mesmerising and informative discourse, the speaker discussed the major disruptive factors shaping the 21st century and their impact on global power dynamics in general and India in particular.”