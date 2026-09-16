Retired soldier in Pune clicks ‘pension verification’ link, loses Rs 28 lakh

In remote-access scams, fraudsters trick victims into installing illegal apps by posing as bank officials, electricity or gas service providers, government departments, or other trusted entities. (Representational image)

One WhatsApp message about pension verification, one click, and a string of OTPs later, a 65-year-old retired Army soldier from Shirur in Pune district saw Rs 28 lakh drained from his bank accounts over just a few hours, the police said.

The message led the senior citizen to download an APK file—used to install applications on Android phones—triggering what the police suspect was a remote-access cyber fraud.

On the morning of September 11, the retired soldier received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, followed by a link to a file titled “Pension Card Verification Retired Personnel”. Believing it to be related to his Army pension, he downloaded and opened the APK file.