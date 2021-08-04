Results of SPPU entrance exam delayed by a week to allow flood-affected to appear for tests

The university put out a notification that the results of the online entrance examination (OEE), conducted for the first time this year for admissions to all graduate, post-graduate and integrated courses at SPPU, has been delayed by a week. (File)

Even as Class XII results were declared across academic boards and students are now anxious to get admissions to undergraduate courses of their choice, their wait to get admission to courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) just got longer.

Uttam Chavan, deputy registrar, admissions department, said, “Due to the recent floods, there are several students who registered for the entrance examination but could not appear because of connectivity and other issues. There are over 150 such students and although the last date has passed, we need to make arrangements for them to write the examinations.”

The university put out a notification that the results of the online entrance examination (OEE), conducted for the first time this year for admissions to all graduate, post-graduate and integrated courses at SPPU, has been delayed by a week.

Since the board examinations for Class XII had been cancelled across boards, admissions to first year degree courses are a big question. SPPU had announced that it will conduct OEEs for all admissions conducted between July 25 and July 28 in the proctored mode. A pre-examination mock test was also conducted by the university.

The OEE results were supposed to be declared on July 31, following which, merit and waiting lists for admissions to all courses were to be declared from August 7 onwards on the SPPU website, as per an earlier schedule.

However, in the latest notification, it has been specified that the results have been delayed by a week.