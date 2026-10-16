Restrooms for transgender persons at Maharashtra bus stations: Government

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The Maharashtra government has granted administrative approval for constructing separate restrooms for transgender persons at State Transport (ST) bus stations, addressing a long-pending need for a community that has often struggled with basic facilities while travelling.
The Transport Department issued a Government Resolution on Wednesday granting administrative approval to a proposal worth Rs 9,76,63,195.
The restrooms will be built at various ST bus stations across six regional divisions: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Nagpur.
The proposal follows directions from Minister of State for Transport Madhuri Misal, who had asked the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide separate restroom facilities for transgender persons at its bus stations.
The MSRTC subsequently prepared a proposal for the facilities, which its vice-chairman and managing director submitted to the state government on February 10 and September 22. Misal called for the proposal to be approved and the necessary funds to be provided through the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance.
According to the GR, the construction costs will be met from funds allocated by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department for the welfare of transgender persons. Before construction begins, the necessary building plans must be approved, detailed cost estimates prepared and technical clearance obtained from the concerned executive engineers.
The absence of separate restrooms at public transport facilities has posed difficulties for transgender persons, particularly during long journeys. The proposed facilities are intended to address this gap and make travel through ST bus stations more accessible and dignified.
“Transgender individuals should be able to move about in public spaces with dignity. This decision has been taken to address the inconvenience they face due to the lack of separate restrooms at ST bus stations.
The proposal has received administrative approval on Wednesday and 395 dedicated restrooms will be built for transgender persons.
The work on these facilities will now be set in motion,” Misal said.