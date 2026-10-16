Restrooms for transgender persons at Maharashtra bus stations: Government

The Maharashtra government has granted administrative approval for constructing separate restrooms for transgender persons at State Transport (ST) bus stations, addressing a long-pending need for a community that has often struggled with basic facilities while travelling.

The Transport Department issued a Government Resolution on Wednesday granting administrative approval to a proposal worth Rs 9,76,63,195.

The restrooms will be built at various ST bus stations across six regional divisions: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Nagpur.

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The proposal follows directions from Minister of State for Transport Madhuri Misal, who had asked the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide separate restroom facilities for transgender persons at its bus stations.