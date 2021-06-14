Restrictions on movement from 10:30 pm in Pune, 6 pm in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Starting from Monday, restrictions on movement have been relaxed till 10:30 pm and 6 pm in areas falling under the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdictions respectively. (File photo)

Starting from Monday, restrictions on movement have been relaxed till 10:30 pm and 6 pm in areas falling under the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdictions respectively.

As per the latest set of norms, which have come into force from today, shops under Pune Municipal Corporation limits will function till 7 pm and restaurants and bars are allowed to operate till 10 pm. Meanwhile, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will continue to have a 5 pm deadline for closing of all establishments.

Pune City police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “We will be enforcing movement curbs in the Pune limits from 10:30 pm, thus giving a 30 minute window for people to reach home. We will be using a model of checkpoints and night patrol to ensure that the night movement curbs are implemented.”

Ramnath Pokale, Additional Commissioner of Police Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction said, “We will continue to implement the movement curbs from 6 pm, allowing a window of one hour to reach home after establishments close at 5 pm.”

When asked about people moving from Pune to PCMC jurisdiction, Pokale said, “They may face checking at some entry points and they will be asked to give a valid reason for their movement.”

In the first week of June, the Government of Maharashtra had rolled out a plan to implement five levels of restrictions across administrative units in the state, based on case positivity rate and percentage of oxygen bed occupancy. Level 5 being the areas with the strictest restrictions and least relaxation. The Pune district administration has said areas under municipal corporations of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been classified as Level 3, while areas under remaining Pune district — which include rural areas and municipal councils — have been classified as Level 4. The implementation of these norms began from June 7.

