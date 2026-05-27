Restaurateurs claim losses of up to 50% as Pune Police enforce 10 pm shutdowns

Owners say state rules allow restaurants serving only food to remain open 24 hours, bars till 1.30 am, and roadside stalls and tapris till 10 pm

Written by: Dipanita Nath, Sushant Kulkarni
4 min readPuneMay 27, 2026 12:36 AM IST
restaurantsRestaurant owners said they were willing to comply with police directives, as they had during the Covid-19 pandemic, “but there should be clarity”.
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Food wastage, fear and weekend revenue losses of up to 50 per cent — these are some of the consequences after police suddenly began enforcing a 10 pm shutdown deadline on restaurants in Camp, Kothrud, Paud Road and Deccan between Friday and Sunday.

Kishore Sarpotdar, president of the Pune Restaurant and Catering Association and a committee member of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said restaurants typically meet weekly targets over weekends, with most dinner business picking up after 9 pm.

“Many restaurants lost their prime business and incurred huge losses due to prepared food going to waste and income loss because of the sudden action taken by some police stations. There was confusion among restaurants, permit rooms and bars. Everybody comes under pressure when this kind of action is taken by the police department without informing us in advance,” said Sarpotdar.

A member of the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA) recounted that, in one case, a local police team arrived at a packed restaurant in Camp and demanded to speak to the owner.

“After a discussion, they said they would allow the restaurant to remain open till 11 pm that day, but from the next day it had to shut at 10 pm sharp. In the meantime, there was confusion. People wondered whether police were shutting restaurants because some major accident or attack had taken place. Nobody knew the reason behind the sudden action,” the PRAHA spokesperson said.

When asked about eateries being asked to shut down at 10 pm, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “All the hawkers, food stalls, stalls in khau gallis (clusters of small food stalls) have been instructed to follow this timing of 10 pm as the hawking license stipulates this timing. This decision has been taken considering the law and order situation. This direction is also applicable to paan shops and those shops who place chairs and tables on the footpaths and serve food. Other establishments operating from the permanent buildings will be operating as per the stipulated timings and police will not interfere in their operation.”

Owners pointed out that state rules allow restaurants  serving only food to remain open 24 hours, bars to function till 1.30 am and roadside tapris and eateries to operate till 10 pm. PRAHA and NRAI were among the organisations that approached the Commissioner of Police and other authorities over the issue.Owners pointed out that state rules allow restaurants  serving only food to remain open 24 hours, bars to function till 1.30 am and roadside tapris and eateries to operate till 10 pm. PRAHA and NRAI were among the organisations that approached the Commissioner of Police and other authorities over the issue. “Police teams on the ground started shutting down not only roadside food stalls but also restaurants,” stated an NRAI member.

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One restaurant owner alleged that the police action was inconsistent. “They shut down food stalls, another restaurant and mine, but allowed two other restaurants nearby to remain open. Eateries serving the same cuisine in the same lane did not receive any police visit,” she said.

Restaurant owners said they were willing to comply with police directives, as they had during the Covid-19 pandemic, “but there should be clarity”.

The prohibitory order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Prashant Amrutkar on May 23 for a period of 14 days ahead of the Bakri Eid festival on Tuesday. It prohibits meetings or processions of five or more persons without prior permission from the Pune City Police Commissioner. Section 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act states that the authority empowered under sub-section (1) may, by written order, prohibit any assembly or procession whenever and for as long as it considers such prohibition necessary for the preservation of public order, provided that no such prohibition remains in force for more than 15 days without the sanction of the state government.

 

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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