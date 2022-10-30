scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Restaurant manager found dead with multiple stab injuries in Pune’s Dhayari

Preliminary probe has ruled out robbery as the motive behind the murder as the victim’s cash and valuables were not stolen, the Pune police said

Officers identified the deceased as Bharat Bhagwan Kadam, 24, a resident of Matenagar area who hails from Beed district in Maharashtra. (File)

A young restaurant manager was found murdered with multiple wounds from a sharp weapon in Pune’s Dhayari area early on Sunday, the police said, adding that they have prima facie ruled out robbery as the motive behind the crime.

Officers identified the deceased as Bharat Bhagwan Kadam, 24, a resident of Matenagar area who hails from Beed district in Maharashtra. According to the police, Kadam worked as the manager at Garwa Biryani restaurant.

The incident came to light around 1 am. Sunil Pawar, assistant commissioner of police (Sinhagad Road division), said, “Night patrolling personnel responded to a local resident’s call to the control room informing them about a man being attacked in the neighbourhood by two to three assailants. The patrolling marshals reached the spot within minutes and some people in the neighbourhood also rushed to the spot.”

“The victim had multiple stab injuries on his body and was pronounced dead later. Preliminary probe suggests that cash of Rs 15,000, cell phone and other things have not been stolen, thus ruling out robbery as the motive. We are looking into other possibilities and have launched a probe. Initial investigation suggests there were two to three assailants,” ACP Pawar added. Officers said Kadam’s body was found in an area through which he routinely commuted to work.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 12:40:26 pm
