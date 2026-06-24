Restaurant license suspended | Cheese analogue sold as paneer: Pune FDA launches crackdown

Bhogawade said they had observed that some restaurants, hotels, dairies and fast-food outlets are using cheese analogue products without clearly informing consumers through labels, menus, display boards or product descriptions.

The Pune Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has begun strict action against establishments using cheese analogue and selling it as paneer in Pune and Satara districts, citing violations of food safety regulations. After carrying out an inspection on June 22, FDA Pune suspended the license of Pind Punjab, a restaurant in Camp.

FDA Joint Commissioner (Food) Digambar Bhogawade told The Indian Express that the hotel was using cheese analogue in food preparations.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had earlier issued a directive in May, to hoteliers to disclose the use of analogue paneer and cheese in food preparation.

Earlier too the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had clarified that any cheese analogue sold as ‘paneer’ constitutes a grave violation of the law and must cease immediately. “Upon inspection we found that the product was found to be stored in a manner that violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, particularly regarding hygiene and sanitary practices. As a result, a sample weighing approximately 12 kg, valued at Rs 3,480 was taken for laboratory analysis,” Bhogawade said while referring to the action against Pind Punjab.