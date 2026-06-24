Restaurant license suspended | Cheese analogue sold as paneer: Pune FDA launches crackdown

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Pune Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has begun strict action against establishments using cheese analogue and selling it as paneer in Pune and Satara districts, citing violations of food safety regulations. After carrying out an inspection on June 22, FDA Pune suspended the license of Pind Punjab, a restaurant in Camp.
FDA Joint Commissioner (Food) Digambar Bhogawade told The Indian Express that the hotel was using cheese analogue in food preparations.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had earlier issued a directive in May, to hoteliers to disclose the use of analogue paneer and cheese in food preparation.
Earlier too the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had clarified that any cheese analogue sold as ‘paneer’ constitutes a grave violation of the law and must cease immediately. “Upon inspection we found that the product was found to be stored in a manner that violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, particularly regarding hygiene and sanitary practices. As a result, a sample weighing approximately 12 kg, valued at Rs 3,480 was taken for laboratory analysis,” Bhogawade said while referring to the action against Pind Punjab.
Further investigation showed the cheese analogue product had been purchased from Bansal Dairy at Raviwar Peth in Pune and sold to Pind Punjab. The team of FDA officials inspected the dairy and confirmed the sale of the product.
Records showed approximately 3.5 kg of the product valued at Rs1,693, remained in stock. The stock was seized, and regulatory violations were recorded.
Officials noted both Cheese Analogue (Loose) and Paneer (Loose) products were being sold. In total, around 225 kg of these products, valued at approximately Rs 67,730 were seized.The enforcement action was carried out under the supervision of Food Safety Officer Satish Hake along with Food Safety Officers Snehal Yenare and Sanket Suryavanshi under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Narayan Sarkatev and Joint Commissioner (Food) Digvijay Bhogawade.
Bhogawade said they had observed that some restaurants, hotels, dairies and fast-food outlets are using cheese analogue products without clearly informing consumers through labels, menus, display boards or product descriptions.
“Food business operators have been directed not to substitute cheese analogue products for paneer or cheese in a way that could mislead customers,” he said.